MEC Issues Two New Opinions

The Missouri Ethics Commission issued two new opinions.

First, they said that you can’t take “primary election” and general election” simultaneously.  Some candidates have taken $5,200 from donors, that is $2,600 for the primary and $2,600 for the general all at once.  MEC says that’s a no-no.  Save the second $2,600 check for after the primary.  See it here.

And they issued guidelines for how a public official should report a third-party paying for their travel.  For example, let’s say someone flies the governor to DC, how does he report that?  See it here.

 

