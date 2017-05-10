MEC Issues Two New Opinions

The Missouri Ethics Commission issued two new opinions.

First, they said that you can’t take “primary election” and general election” simultaneously. Some candidates have taken $5,200 from donors, that is $2,600 for the primary and $2,600 for the general all at once. MEC says that’s a no-no. Save the second $2,600 check for after the primary. See it here.

And they issued guidelines for how a public official should report a third-party paying for their travel. For example, let’s say someone flies the governor to DC, how does he report that? See it here.

Originally in May 3 MOScout.