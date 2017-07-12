Montee for House

Austin Montee, son of former auditor Susan Montee, will be running in 2018 to replace Rep. Pat Conway in House 10. Although Republicans have increasingly won House seats in northwest Missouri, this one is still standing as a Democratic stronghold. Montee is currently finishing up law school.

The other Montee springs are busy as well. Andy is running the Montee coffee roasting business, Mokaska Coffee Company. And daughter Amanda works for the DC attorney general.

Originally in July 5 MOScout.