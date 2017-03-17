Moon, Marshall Say HB662 is Unconstitutional

In the House’s Journal Rep. Mike Moon and Nick Marshall offer formal objections to HB662 on the basis that it is unconstitutional.

From Marshall’s objection: “WHEREAS, Article I, Section 31 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri provides: “That no law shall delegate to any commission, bureau, board or other administrative agency authority to make any rule fixing a fine or imprisonment as punishment for its violation;” and WHEREAS, Senate Committee Substitute for House Committee Substitute for House Bill No. 662 violates the Missouri Constitution…[because it] authorizes the Missouri Department of Agriculture to assess a civil penalty of up to $25,000.00 per violation…”

Originally in March 17 MOScout.