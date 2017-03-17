Login | Subscribe

Moon, Marshall Say HB662 is Unconstitutional

In the House’s Journal Rep. Mike Moon and Nick Marshall offer formal objections to HB662 on the basis that it is unconstitutional.

From Marshall’s objection: “WHEREAS, Article I, Section 31 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri provides: “That no law shall delegate to any commission, bureau, board or other administrative agency authority to make any rule fixing a fine or imprisonment as punishment for its violation;” and WHEREAS, Senate Committee Substitute for House Committee Substitute for House Bill No. 662  violates the Missouri Constitution…[because it] authorizes the Missouri Department of Agriculture to assess a civil penalty of up to $25,000.00 per violation…”

 

