Richard Moore posted on Facebook: I am very excited to share that I have accepted the Vice President position with the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives (previously held by a David Klindt) and will begin in early March. I am humbled by the trust Barry Hart has placed in me and I look forward to advocating with the AMEC team on behalf of Missouri’s 47 electric cooperatives and their approximately 1.2 million member-owners…

Originally in February 10 MOScout.