The latest MOScout poll was conducted December 2 and 3, with 1,212 likely voters weighted to match expected turnout demographics for the 2018 General Election. The margin of error is +/-2.81%. It’s a baseline poll as we go forward for the next two years.

Q: Do you approve or disapprove of Nicole Galloway’s job performance as State Auditor?

Approve: 15%

Disapprove: 16%

Unsure: 68%

Originally in December 5 MOScout.