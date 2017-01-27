MOScout Poll: MO Voters Like ESA, But Not RTW
The Weekly MOScout poll tested a few proposals from Governor Eric Greitens’ State of the State speech as well as a baseline for job approval.
Top Lines
Q: Do you approve or disapprove of Eric Greitens’ job performance as Governor?
Approve: 50%
Disapprove: 28%
Unsure: 22%
Q: Do you support or oppose legislation known as Right to Work becoming law?
Support: 39%
Oppose: 46%
Unsure: 15%
Q: Education Savings Accounts deposit state dollars into in a personal account that parents can use to cover the cost of education. Do you support or oppose Education Saving Accounts for students with special needs?
Support: 58%
Oppose: 23%
Unsure: 19%
Q: Do you support or oppose term limits for the state Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor?
Support: 70%
Oppose: 13%
Unsure: 17%
Originally in January 23 MOScout.