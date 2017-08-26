MOScout Poll – Statewide August 20

Q1: Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as President of the United States?

Approve: 48%

Disapprove: 45%

Not sure: 7%

Q2: Possible candidates in the 2018 General Election for United States Senate are the Republican Josh Hawley and the Democrat Claire McCaskill. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Josh Hawley: 50%

Claire McCaskill: 45%

Undecided: 5%

Q3: Possible candidates in the 2018 General Election for Missouri State Auditor are the Republican Todd Richardson and the Democrat Nicole Galloway. If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?

Todd Richardson: 47%

Nicole Galloway: 43%

Undecided: 10%

Q4: There is a new law in Missouri known as Right to Work. This law (1) prohibits as a condition of employment membership in, or payments of dues or fees in full or in part to, a labor organization (union); (2) makes any agreement or activity violating its provisions illegal and ineffective; and (3) allows legal remedies for anyone injured as a result of violations or threats of violations of its provisions. Do you support or oppose the law known as Right to Work?

Support: 40%

Oppose: 42%

Not sure: 18%

