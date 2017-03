In the spirit of unity, Sen. Jamilah Nasheed – who endorsed and spent thousands for Tishaura Jones – has endorsed Lyda Krewson in the general election for St. Louis City mayor. Nasheed is said to be prepping a run to take on another mayoral candidate, Board President Lewis Reed. If she would win that race, she and Krewson would serve together on the city’s powerful Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

Originally in March 15 MOScout.