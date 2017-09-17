New Adult High School RFP

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is starting to implement adult high schools (4) according to HB 93.

From the RFP here are the evaluation and reporting Requirements…

The contractor’s annual report must include evaluations of the impact the adult high schools have had in meeting industry needs in Missouri and measures of progress toward meeting the following outcome expectations. The contractor shall be expected to meet the following outcome expectations.

At least 75 percent of the contractor’s adult high school students graduate or remain enrolled and working toward a high school diploma, and if applicable, an industry certification; At least 50 percent of the contractor’s adult high school graduates will attain an industry certification or enroll in higher education or more advanced skills training within six months of graduation; At least 85 percent of the contractor’s adult high school graduates who do not enroll in higher education or more advanced skills training will be employed within six months of graduation; and The contractor’s adult high school graduates who enter the workforce will have, on average, a wage rate at least 20 percent greater than the average Missouri wage rate for individuals without a high school diploma.

And here are “Financial Requirements:”

The contractor shall not receive state funding under sections 160.415 or 163.031, RSMo and shall not receive any local funding intended to benefit traditional public schools or charter schools in the state of Missouri to operate the adult high schools

If the contractor receives any public funding, the contractor must comply with Article IX, Section 8, or Article I, Section 7, of the Constitution of Missouri or the first amendment of the Constitution of the United States.

The contractor must commit at least two million dollars in investment for establishing the necessary infrastructure to operate the four adult high schools.

Payment- The contractor shall charge the student the per credit hour price as stated on the Pricing Page. No payments or reimbursements shall be made by the state agency to the contractor for any reason whatsoever, nor shall the state agency have any responsibility in collecting payments from students.

