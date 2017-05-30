New Committees

KC Transportation Transit and Tourism Committee (Kc3t) was formed. It’s a PAC. The treasurer is Matt Dameron.

Nate Branscom started a campaign committee to run for House 131 as a Democrat. The current incumbent is Republican Rep. Sonya Murray Anderson. Branscom ran against Anderson in 2016 winning 27% of the vote.

Vincent Clubb started a campaign committee to run for House 144 as a Republican. The current incumbent, Republican Rep. Paul Fitzwater, is termed.

Ridgely PAC was formed. Its treasurer is Kristen Blanchard Ansley. She was formerly the interim executive director of the Missouri Republican Party. The address on the committee is the office of Garrett Graves Law firm.

Abby Zavos started a campaign committee to run for House 38 as a Democrat. The current incumbent is Republican Rep. TJ Berry. He is termed.

