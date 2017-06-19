New Committees

Burlison Again

Former Congressman Bill Burlison has been on an electoral losing streak lately, but he’s not giving up. He started a committee to run for House 149 against Republican Don Rone. In 2016, Burlison ran against Sen. Doug Libla losing 70%-30%…

Cort Again

David Cort formed a campaign committee to run in Senate 30 as a Republican. Cort ran for House 133 last year, taking fourth in a four-way primary. See his website here. Rep. Curtis Trent won that primary. Senate 30 is currently held by term limited Sen. Bob Dixon. Rep. Kevin Austin, and businessman Caleb Arthur have also been mentioned as likely candidates for that primary. Both would bring greater resources to the race than Cort…

Originally in June 13 MOScout.