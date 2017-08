Friends To Elect Pat Rowe Kerr was formed. Kerr made headlines for her sexual discrimination lawsuit under the Nixon administration. She joins Jane Beetem as a candidate for House 60 (Rep. Jay Barnes’ seat). The other rumored candidate is David Griffith, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri, but he doesn’t have a committee formed yet. The treasurer of Kerr’s committee is Gayla McKinnie.

Originally in August 20 MOScout.