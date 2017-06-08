Next Opioid Front? OH Sues Drug-Makers

NYTimes reports: The State of Ohio filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid epidemic, accusing several drug companies of conducting marketing campaigns that misled doctors and patients about the danger of addiction and overdose… Defendants in the case include Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Allergan and others.

Here in MO

Allergan registered its first lobbyist yesterday (see registrations below); Chet Steckler and Linda Barefoot represent Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson are represented by Jim and Chris Moody; and Teva and Endo don’t have any Missouri lobbyists registered.

Originally in June 1 MOScout.