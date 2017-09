Former Governor Jay Nixon announced that “he’s back” on Twitter. “Mizzou football starts, Vote to stop right to work coming, fall outdoors season here—so I’m back on twitter.”

It’ll be interesting to see what his post-gubernatorial voice sounds like.

Yesterday’s twitter-topic: soccer. Today’s news shows clearly: St Louis needs and can get an MLS Soccer team. The world’s game, our history, more kids playing, time is now

Originally in September 6 MOScout.