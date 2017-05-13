No More Missouri Alliance for Freedom?

The Missouri Alliance for Freedom may be shutting down. There hasn’t been a tweet in about seven weeks, and its executive director, Ryan Johnson recently deregistered the organization from his lobbying clients. The organization was a champion for conservative issues within the building, but was criticized by some because the source of their funding was never disclosed. Johnson did recently register for Exemplar Public Affairs LLC, indicating that he may be hanging out a shingle to take on new clients.

Originally in May 4 MOScout.