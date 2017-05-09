Norquist Oks HB433

Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform gave his stamp of approval on HB433, which would reform liquor advertising…



“Enacting HB 433 is a simple, commonsense reform that would permit greater competition among retailers across the Show-Me State by allowing them to publicly advertise coupons, rebates, and other discount offers on liquor and beer to consumers. In turn, this legislation enables patrons to compare prices and benefit from market competition.”

Originally in May 3 MOScout.