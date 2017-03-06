Patterson in House 30

Jon Patterson announced for House 30, currently held by term-limited Floor Leader Mike Cierpiot. Patterson is a Republican.

“Patterson is a 1998 graduate of Blue Springs High School. After earning his undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Missouri – Columbia, he returned to Lee’s Summit and completed surgical residency at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.

Patterson is currently a general and trauma surgeon with United Surgical Associates of Kansas City, a private surgical practice serving Independence, Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit. Patterson currently resides in the Lakewood subdivision of Lee’s Summit. He is married to Dr.

Jennifer Patterson. They have two children, Leah (6), and Andrew (2).”

