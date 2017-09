Former Post-Dispatch City Hall Reporter Nick Pistor registered to lobby for Macquarie Infrastructure And Real Assets Inc. Macquarie is interested in running St. Louis Lambert Airport assuming that the plans for “privatization” go through.

Pistor – making the unusual leap from journalism to lobbying – joins the team of Dave Sweeney, Jeff Brooks, David Jackson and Jorgen Schlemeier trying to help Macquarie.

Originally in September 1 MOScout.