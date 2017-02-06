Richard Changing His Tax Credit Tune?

Senate Pro Tem Ron Richard has been a long-time supporter of using tax credits for economic development. However now come a few hints that he’s changing his position.

First, his SB 6 was changed yesterday in committee to lower the cap on the historic tax credit program down to $80 million – using the saving that result to fund the Capitol Complex Fund.

And second, the word is that he will be appointing Sens. Andrew Koenig, Will Kraus and Dan Hegeman to be the governor’s new tax credit commission. These senators are seen are less sympathetic to tax credit programs.

