Richard Cool to Corp Income Tax Cut

State Senator and President Pro Temp of the Senate Ron Richard is looking forward to a busy session. He expects to pass right to work legislation. There’s also discussion of lowering or eliminating corporate income taxes, but Richard isn’t convinced. “I’m not sure of it, I don’t want to end up like Kansas and make sure our revenue allow us to meet expectations on what we have to do to meet government obligations,” Richard added. See it here.

Originally in December 29 MOScout.