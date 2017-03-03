Richardson Creates Two Dem-Chaired Subcommittees

Speaker Todd Richardson created three new subcommittees. Two of them are headed by Democrats.

Rep. Randy Dunn will chair the Subcommittee on Urban Community Economic Development. It will report to the Committee on Economic Development. Reps. Randy Pietzman, Dean Plocher, Derek Grier, Rocky Miller, and Rory Rowland will also serve on the committee.

Rep. Bruce Franks will chair the Subcommittee on Police/Community Relations, which will report to the Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety. Other members of that committee are Reps. Jay Barnes, Shamed Dogan, Tom Hannegan, and Jeanie Lauer.

And Allen Andrews will chair the Subcommittee on Student Debt Relief, which will report to the Committee on Higher Education. Rounding out that committee are Reps. Elaine Gannon, Curtis Trent, Dean Dohrman, Kip Kendrick, and Gretchen Bangert.

Originally in March 2 MOScout.