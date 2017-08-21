Robert in Senate 34

Harry Roberts, presiding commissioner of Buchanan County, has formed a campaign committee to run for Senate 34. See his Facebook page here which doesn’t yet mention the state senate campaign.

Buchanan County covers the northern half of Senate 34 and Platte County is the southern half. In the 2014 Senate 34 primary (Schaaf was uncontested) 5,430 votes came from Buchanan, and 7,199 came from Platte.

Roberts joins Tony Leutkemeyer and Rep. Nick Marshall in the potential Republican field to replace termed Sen. Rob Schaaf. Luetkemeyer is a first-time candidate who is cousin to Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer and recorded a hefty $113,000 haul in his first fundraising report.

Former Rep. Sheila Solon is also rumored to be surveying the St. Joe landscape as she considers the field.

