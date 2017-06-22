Rural Hospital Blues

According to this study (a collaboration between the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, and the North Carolina Rural Health Research Program), Missouri is like nearly all the states with a larger share of children and adults living in small towns and rural areas relying on Medicaid than those in metropolitan areas—and thus more likely to be affected by increases or decreases in services.

In Missouri (see page 18)

Children with Medicaid in non-metro areas = 41%

Children with Medicaid in metro areas = 30%

Adults with Medicaid in non-metro areas = 13%

Adults with Medicaid in metro areas = 8%

Originally in June 9 MOScout.