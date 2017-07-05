Senate Starts Labor Reform Committee

Pro Tem Ron Richard established the Senate Interim Committee on Labor Reform “to conduct in-depth studies and make appropriate recommendation s concerning the hourly rate of wages required to be paid to workers employed by or on behalf of any public body engaged in public work and the regulation of public-sector labor organizations and public bodies that deal with such organizations.”

The Committee’s membership is Sen. Dave Schatz, Chair; Sen. Dan Brown, Vice-Chair; Sens. Bob Onder, Ryan Silvey, Brian Munzlinger, Jake Hummel, and Gina Walsh.

