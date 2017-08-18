Show Me Institute Seeks Policy Analysts

FireSeeds is advertising for two openings at their client, Rex Sinquefield’s Show-Me Institute. They are both policy analyst positions with one focused on the budget and the other on welfare reform.

The Senior Policy Analyst will join the Show-Me Institute as a leader in their understanding of Missouri’s budget, spending, and tax policy. This individual will produce high-quality research and timely analysis of Missouri fiscal issues at the state and local level and will be the Show-Me Institute’s top analyst regarding fiscal issues and tax policy. A successful Senior Policy Analyst will be able to effectively and persuasively communicate the Institute’s position at an academic and layperson level as well as in print or visual media. He or she will have the opportunity to manage and supervise research assistants and policy analysts. See the ad here.

The Policy Analyst will develop an expertise regarding the causes of government dependency in Missouri and will assist in developing and implementing a welfare reform agenda for the state. This individual will produce high-quality research and timely analysis of Missouri’s welfare programs and their impact on recipients, taxpayers, and Missouri’s economy. He or she will be able to effectively and persuasively communicate findings both at an academic and layperson level as well as in print or visual media. See the ad here.

Originally in August 10 MOScout.