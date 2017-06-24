Shumake Announces, Dings Dysfunction Senate

Press release : Representative Lindell Shumake announces his campaign for State Senate. “After several months of prayerful consideration I have decided to enter the race for the 18th District Senate seat,” said Representative Shumake. “I believe that my strong and consistent conservative voting record as State Representative along with my life experiences as a husband, father, veteran, and small business owner have all qualified me to be our next State Senator. We have record Republican super majorities in the House and Senate and a Republican in the Governor’s Mansion. Despite those gains, we still fail to get all of our conservative legislation passed because of dysfunction in the State Senate…”

Originally in June 19 MOScout.