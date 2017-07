Former Mayor Francis Slay appears to be winding up his campaign committee. He made a lot of charitable donations from his campaign committee and ended the quarter with no cash left. See the report here.

His largest donations: $100K to Chess Club And Scholastic Center Of St. Louis; $50K to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, and $50K to St. Mary’s High School.

Originally in July 11 MOScout.