Springfield Art Museum Seeks Security Audit

From the RFP: The Springfield Art Museum (SAM)… houses approx. 9,000 objects from around the world representing thousands of years of material culture and mounts exhibitions from its collection and from public and private collections from around the world. Many of the objects in the SAM’s collection or in the SAM’s custody are of great cultural, historical, and/or monetary value. In 2016, the SAM was the victim of a commercial burglary in which seven prints by Andy Warhol were stolen from its galleries. The SAM has worked to improve its security practices through upgrades to security systems, development and revision of policies, implementation of new procedures, and hiring additional staff and creating new training programs. The SAM seeks an assessment of these security practices and recommendations for improvements by a consultant with expertise in museum security to be used in the continued development of policy and procedures related to museum security and emergency preparedness and response….

