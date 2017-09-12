St. Louis Chamber Champions Early Childhood Education

The St. Louis Regional Chamber held a forum to discuss the “business case” for early childhood education. Chamber topper Joe Reagan kicked of the event which included a presentation from former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Nancy Cambria on her award-winning work on trauma. She provided data that showed only 5,900 quality pre-K slots for 25,000 students in St. Louis.

Panelists included Dennis Hummel from Maritz, Torree Pederson from the Alliance for Childhood Education, Mike Scully from PNC Bank, and Nicole Hudson from the City of St. Louis.

Findings from the latest St. Louis Workforce Report point to the lack of soft skills in today’s job applicants. With the failure of Amendment 3 and new pre-K funding in the formula under attack,

the prospects for funding quality are dim. Katie Rahn from the Regional Early Childhood Council announced plans to raise create a public-private fund to address quality.

Originally in September 1 MOScout.