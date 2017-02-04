Login | Subscribe

St. Louis Mayoral Candidate 40 Day Numbers

The 40 day before election numbers for the St. Louis mayoral race….

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd raised $13,987, and $21,014 on-hand.

Alderman Antonio French raised $10,247, and $209 on-hand.

Bill Haas raised $23,800, and has $24,272 on-hand.

Treasurer Tishaura Jones raised $276,088, and $219,306 on-hand.

Alderwoman Lyda Krewson raised $156,707, and has $576,199 on-hand.

Jimmie Mathews raised $750, and has $81 on-hand.

Board President Lewis Reed raised $3,350, and $254,529 on-hand.

Interesting to see Spencer Girouard, former staffer to Clint Zweifel, on the Krewson payroll.

In addition to his miniscule cash on-hand, Antonio French has 39,319 in debt.

Of Tishaura Jones’s nice $276K haul, $85K came from her previous campaign committee.

 

