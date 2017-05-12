Starter US Senate Poll

A recent MOScout poll showed that Republican Josh Hawley is the front-runner – should he run – in the GOP Senate primary.

But considering he’s fresh off a year of running statewide some MOScouters found his numbers underwhelming. “Most people would fully expect Hawley to be way up on anyone in a GOP statewide primary, especially candidates who have never been on a statewide ballot. But after spending, I don’t know, maybe over $12M to win in August and November, one would think Hawley would be better than 37% on the 1-1 ballot v. [Ann] Wagner who hasn’t run a TV ad since 2012…”

Originally in May 1 MOScout.