State Rebidding Security Contract

Despite the expectation that Governor Eric Greitens will be signing HB1194 which would overturn St. Louis City’s minimum wage law, the state is rebidding a security contract to comply with the high wage.

From the RFP : Due to recent minimum wage increase per the minimum wage law, ordinance 70078, in St. Louis City the State of Missouri is rebidding the Security Guard Services in the Greater St. Louis Region…. The contractor shall provide unarmed and armed security guard services in the Greater St. Louis Region (hereinafter referred to as security guard services) for any requesting state agency of the State of Missouri (hereinafter referred to as the state agency)…

