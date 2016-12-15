State Senate 2018

Folks are positioning themselves for 2018…

Republican Rep. Craig Redmon amended his campaign committee to run for Senate 18. See it here. That’s Brian Munzlinger’s seat. Before Munzy took it in 2010, it was held by Democrat Wes Shoemyer. In the past six years Democrats have increasingly ceded these rural districts to Republicans. We’ll see if a credible Democrat steps up to make this a match in 2018.

And Rep. Mike Bernskoetter amended his campaign committee to run for Senate 6. See it here. That’s Sen. Mike Kehoe’s seat. Rep. Jay Barnes is another Republican state representative who could run for this seat.

