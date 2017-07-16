Tech Upgrade Coming to MDC?

The Missouri Department of Conservative is bidding out the implementation of a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Financial Reporting Software Solution.

From the RFP : Deficiencies of the Current System: The current legacy system, named Raptor, was put into production in Fiscal Year 2002. Written in Classic ASP, over the years many changes have been implemented, which has created a code base that is extremely difficult to manage. The application is housed on a server that is unsupported due to the age of the operating system. The state is having great difficulty moving the application to new servers, due to the age of the code and supporting patches. Another deficiency of Raptor is the inability to report on more than 20 levels and multiple combinations of MDC’s chart of accounts.

Originally in July 10 MOScout.