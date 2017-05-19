The Next Greene County Senators

With Sens. Jay Wasson and Bob Dixon termed in 2018, the candidates are starting to position themselves for the race.

In Senate 30 (Dixon seat), Rep. Kevin Austin says he’s running. See his bio here. Businessman Caleb Arthur is said to be mulling a run in that seat as well. Arthur is CEO of Missouri Sun Solar. One source says he could ante up $250,000 or so into a state senate bid. However the general consensus is that his resume – solar magnate – is not necessary popular with the GOP primary crowd.

Austin is the favorite for this seat.

In Senate 20 (Wasson seat), two former state representatives may be facing off. Former Rep. Eric Burlison is definitely in. He’s amassed a good start to a war-chest and has a very conservative record from his time in the House. Former Rep. Lincoln Hough is said to be also considering running. Hough is current commissioner. So there’s a chance he’ll stay put with a higher salary that the senate would give him and no time away from home. Plus it’ll be hard to get to the right of Burlison in this primary.

Burlison is the favorite in this race.

Originally in May 9 MOScout.