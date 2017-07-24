Top 25 COH – July Quarter

According to the July reports, here are the twenty-five committees with the largest cash on-hand.

Greitens For Missouri – $2.38 million

Citizens for Steve Stenger – $1.69 million

Hawley For Missouri – $996,390. (Can’t be used in federal race)

Carpenters Help In the Political Process (CHIPP) – $904,646.

Leadership For America – $764,379 (Speaker Tim Jones’ old committee)

Eastern MO Laborers Education & Benevolent Fund – $751,020

Friends of Gregory FX Daly – $604,313.

Pipefitters Assoc Local Union #533 – $604,151.

Supporters of Health Research and Treatments – $541,981 (pro stem-cell research group).

Nicole Galloway for Missouri – $514,749.

HealthPAC – $499,487 (MO Hospital Association’s PAC)

Callahan for Missouri – $493,415 (former state senator now on Tax Commission).

MO Republican Party – $475,818.

Home Building Industry Political Action Committee – $459,913

Sanders For Jackson County – $436,512 (former Jackson County Executive).

MO National Education Assoc PAC – $428,325.

Schupp for Senate – $402,547.

Mantovani For STL – $387,081 (Stenger opponent).

Missouri Realtors PAC Inc – $358,098.

Committee to Elect Scott Taylor – $353,394. (2019 KC mayoral candidate).

CLEAN Missouri – $343,219 (campaign vehicle for ethic reform ballot initiative).

Midwest Region Laborers’ Political League Education Fund – $335,264.

Friends Of Eric Burlison – $304,187.

Friends of Tood Richardson – $294,248.

Association of MO Electrical Cooperatives PAC – $291,317.

Originally in July 18 MOScout.