Top 25 COH – July Quarter
According to the July reports, here are the twenty-five committees with the largest cash on-hand.
Greitens For Missouri – $2.38 million
Citizens for Steve Stenger – $1.69 million
Hawley For Missouri – $996,390. (Can’t be used in federal race)
Carpenters Help In the Political Process (CHIPP) – $904,646.
Leadership For America – $764,379 (Speaker Tim Jones’ old committee)
Eastern MO Laborers Education & Benevolent Fund – $751,020
Friends of Gregory FX Daly – $604,313.
Pipefitters Assoc Local Union #533 – $604,151.
Supporters of Health Research and Treatments – $541,981 (pro stem-cell research group).
Nicole Galloway for Missouri – $514,749.
HealthPAC – $499,487 (MO Hospital Association’s PAC)
Callahan for Missouri – $493,415 (former state senator now on Tax Commission).
MO Republican Party – $475,818.
Home Building Industry Political Action Committee – $459,913
Sanders For Jackson County – $436,512 (former Jackson County Executive).
MO National Education Assoc PAC – $428,325.
Schupp for Senate – $402,547.
Mantovani For STL – $387,081 (Stenger opponent).
Missouri Realtors PAC Inc – $358,098.
Committee to Elect Scott Taylor – $353,394. (2019 KC mayoral candidate).
CLEAN Missouri – $343,219 (campaign vehicle for ethic reform ballot initiative).
Midwest Region Laborers’ Political League Education Fund – $335,264.
Friends Of Eric Burlison – $304,187.
Friends of Tood Richardson – $294,248.
Association of MO Electrical Cooperatives PAC – $291,317.
