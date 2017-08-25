Trump’s MO Approval

The latest MOScout poll happened after one of the worst weeks of Trump’s presidency. His talk of how there were some “very fine people” at the neo-Nazi rally brought bi-partisan rebuke. Yet his Missouri approval rating is still positive. It has, though, been eroding month after month since it’s high-point in March.

Trump Approval in MOScout Polls (approve/disapprove/not sure)

February 2 poll: 47/43/10 (+4)

March 4 poll: 54/41/5 (+13)

May 20 poll: 51/42/7 (+9)

June 9 poll: 51/45/4 (+6)

July 30 poll: 50/46/4 (+4)

August 18 poll: 48/46/7 (+2)

Originally in August 20 MOScout.