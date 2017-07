It’s said that Republican Tony Luetkemeyer will put up good fundraising numbers later this week. Luetky is running in Senate 34 as an “outsider” against Rep. Nick Marshall to replace Sen. Rob Schaaf. The whisper number is $115K raised with over $100K on-hand. At this point in the cycle fundraising is one of the few data points available to judge a candidate’s credibility; and that kind of number would show a very strong start.

Originally in July 10 MOScout.