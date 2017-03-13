Why is Rehder’s RTW Bill Moving?

The governor has already signed right to work. So why is Rep. Holly Rehder’s right to work bill moving? It had a Senate hearing yesterday. The best theory in the building behind the seemingly redundant action is that Republicans are interested in attaching an emergency clause to this version.

They think having the law take effect right when the governor signs it this time, it will throw a wrench in labor’s referendum plan.

We’ll see….

Originally in March 9 MOScout.