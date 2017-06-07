Williams: J’Accuse!

Dr. Randall Williams, the new director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, put out a statement yesterday accusing previous administrations of not complying with Missouri law…

“Since 1979, Missouri law has required providers of abortion services and those who treat abortion complications to report every complication they diagnose or treat after an abortion to the Department of Health and Senior Services within 45 days. It has recently come to my attention that this law was not complied with under previous administrations. This is unacceptable… The Department of Health and Senior Services will rigorously enforce this law in the future…”

Originally in June 1 MOScout.